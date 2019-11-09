A cold and wet Veterans Day

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Hello!

After a sunny and pleasant Saturday afternoon, we’re expecting a nice second half to the weekend. Sunday will be slightly cooler but still above average with highs in the 60s and 70s and lots of sunshine.

Late Sunday night we’ll see winds shift to the north as a cold front moves through the region. This front will allow cold air to funnel down into the region leading to a frigid start to the week.

Veterans Day will be extremely cold with highs topping out in the 30s and some potential some freezing rain and wet road conditions.

Later in the week, we do see sunshine return which will help to pick temperatures back up into the 50s and then 70s.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy