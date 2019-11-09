A cold and wet Veterans Day

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather Leader
Clear

Amarillo

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F A few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
11%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F A few passing clouds. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
12%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
36°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F A few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello!

After a sunny and pleasant Saturday afternoon, we’re expecting a nice second half to the weekend. Sunday will be slightly cooler but still above average with highs in the 60s and 70s and lots of sunshine.

Late Sunday night we’ll see winds shift to the north as a cold front moves through the region. This front will allow cold air to funnel down into the region leading to a frigid start to the week.

Veterans Day will be extremely cold with highs topping out in the 30s and some potential some freezing rain and wet road conditions.

Later in the week, we do see sunshine return which will help to pick temperatures back up into the 50s and then 70s.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss