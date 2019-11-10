A cold and wet Veterans Day

Good Evening!
After a sunny and pleasant Sunday afternoon, we’re expecting a drastic cool down overnight tonight.
Late this evening we’ll see winds shift to the north as a cold front moves through the region. This front will allow cold air to funnel down into the area leading to a frigid start to the week.
Veterans Day will be extremely cold with highs topping out in the 30s and some potential some freezing rain and wet road conditions to start off the day.
During the late afternoon and evening, some cloud coverage will begin to clear away and we’ll see a little bit more sunshine before sunset. However, temperatures will remain at or below freezing through to Tuesday afternoon so any ice that does form will still be an issue Tuesday morning.
We’re going to see increased potential for slippery road conditions both Monday morning and Tuesday morning so please use extra caution.
Thank you for logging on and have a great week!
Meteorologist Britney Trumpy