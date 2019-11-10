A cold and wet Veterans Day

Weather Leader
Clear

Amarillo

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low near 30F. N winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low near 30F. N winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.
Wind
26 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low 27F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.
27°F Mostly clear this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low 27F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.
Wind
25 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low 33F. N winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
33°F Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low 33F. N winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
22 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 28F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.
28°F Mostly clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 28F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.
Wind
27 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low around 25F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.
25°F Mostly clear this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low around 25F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.
Wind
27 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low 28F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.
28°F Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low 28F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.
Wind
25 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Evening!

After a sunny and pleasant Sunday afternoon, we’re expecting a drastic cool down overnight tonight.

Late this evening we’ll see winds shift to the north as a cold front moves through the region. This front will allow cold air to funnel down into the area leading to a frigid start to the week.

Veterans Day will be extremely cold with highs topping out in the 30s and some potential some freezing rain and wet road conditions to start off the day.

During the late afternoon and evening, some cloud coverage will begin to clear away and we’ll see a little bit more sunshine before sunset. However, temperatures will remain at or below freezing through to Tuesday afternoon so any ice that does form will still be an issue Tuesday morning.

We’re going to see increased potential for slippery road conditions both Monday morning and Tuesday morning so please use extra caution.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

