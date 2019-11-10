A cold and wet Veterans Day

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low 28F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.

28°F Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low 28F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.

Mostly clear this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low around 25F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.

25°F Mostly clear this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low around 25F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.

Mostly clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 28F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.

28°F Mostly clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 28F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low 33F. N winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

33°F Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low 33F. N winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Mostly clear this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low 27F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.

27°F Mostly clear this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low 27F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low near 30F. N winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.

30°F Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low near 30F. N winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.

Good Evening!

After a sunny and pleasant Sunday afternoon, we’re expecting a drastic cool down overnight tonight.

Late this evening we’ll see winds shift to the north as a cold front moves through the region. This front will allow cold air to funnel down into the area leading to a frigid start to the week.

Veterans Day will be extremely cold with highs topping out in the 30s and some potential some freezing rain and wet road conditions to start off the day.

During the late afternoon and evening, some cloud coverage will begin to clear away and we’ll see a little bit more sunshine before sunset. However, temperatures will remain at or below freezing through to Tuesday afternoon so any ice that does form will still be an issue Tuesday morning.

We’re going to see increased potential for slippery road conditions both Monday morning and Tuesday morning so please use extra caution.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy