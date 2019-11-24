A cold and snowy week ahead

Good Evening!

After a mild and pleasant Sunday afternoon, we’re expecting a nice start to the workweek.

Monday will start off chilly with lows in the 30s followed by a sunny and mild afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 50s and 60s.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday we’ll see a strong cold front move through the region which will drop day time highs into the 40s and 50s. Wednesday we’ll see temperatures continue to plummet and also see some more moisture move into the region leading to some widespread snow showers Wednesday morning.

During the afternoon we’ll see a transition into rain and ice leading to slippery road conditions through to about Friday.

Those traveling for Thanksgiving will want to use extra caution and also give themselves extra time as roads will be slippery at times.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy