A cold and snowy week ahead

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather Leader
Clear

Amarillo

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dumas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Hereford

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Dalhart

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Perryton

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Pampa

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Evening!

After a mild and pleasant Sunday afternoon, we’re expecting a nice start to the workweek.

Monday will start off chilly with lows in the 30s followed by a sunny and mild afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 50s and 60s.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday we’ll see a strong cold front move through the region which will drop day time highs into the 40s and 50s. Wednesday we’ll see temperatures continue to plummet and also see some more moisture move into the region leading to some widespread snow showers Wednesday morning.

During the afternoon we’ll see a transition into rain and ice leading to slippery road conditions through to about Friday.

Those traveling for Thanksgiving will want to use extra caution and also give themselves extra time as roads will be slippery at times.

Thank you for logging on and have a great week.

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss