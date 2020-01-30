A cold and foggy start before an average afternoon

Good Thursday morning folks. We’re starting out this day with fog in the area, and in some locations, it’s a freezing fog allowing for some icy spots on elevated roads, like bridges and overpasses, so drive slower than normal on your commute. The wind is calm but cold and you’ll want to bundle up, but by the afternoon, just a jacket will suffice as we heat up to the 40s and 50s when the sky finally clears out.



The wind kicks up a bit before sunrise tomorrow as a frontal boundary arrives but we’ll see more sunshine allowing for slightly warmer temperatures later on.

Saturday is looking pretty nice as we can expect highs in the 60s and 70s, and Sunday continues the warm-up, but with stronger winds.



Our next big cool-down happens Tuesday with howling winds and a few morning snow showers.



Stay warm and have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin