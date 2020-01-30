Good Thursday morning folks. We’re starting out this day with fog in the area, and in some locations, it’s a freezing fog allowing for some icy spots on elevated roads, like bridges and overpasses, so drive slower than normal on your commute. The wind is calm but cold and you’ll want to bundle up, but by the afternoon, just a jacket will suffice as we heat up to the 40s and 50s when the sky finally clears out.
The wind kicks up a bit before sunrise tomorrow as a frontal boundary arrives but we’ll see more sunshine allowing for slightly warmer temperatures later on.
Saturday is looking pretty nice as we can expect highs in the 60s and 70s, and Sunday continues the warm-up, but with stronger winds.
Our next big cool-down happens Tuesday with howling winds and a few morning snow showers.
Stay warm and have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A cold and foggy start before an average afternoon
Amarillo24°F Feels like 18°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph SSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dumas28°F Clear Feels like 28°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Hereford31°F Overcast Feels like 27°
- Wind
- 5 mph W
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph NW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Dalhart32°F Overcast Feels like 25°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 17 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Perryton26°F Overcast Feels like 26°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Pampa29°F Overcast Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph W
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
