A cold and foggy start before an average afternoon

Amarillo

24°F Feels like 18°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Dumas

28°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 25F. WSW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph.
25°F Some clouds. Low near 25F. WSW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Hereford

31°F Overcast Feels like 27°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming N and increasing to 15 to 25 mph.
28°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming N and increasing to 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Dalhart

32°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
25°F Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Perryton

26°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 27F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy. Low 27F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Pampa

29°F Overcast Feels like 29°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
29°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Good Thursday morning folks. We’re starting out this day with fog in the area, and in some locations, it’s a freezing fog allowing for some icy spots on elevated roads, like bridges and overpasses, so drive slower than normal on your commute. The wind is calm but cold and you’ll want to bundle up, but by the afternoon, just a jacket will suffice as we heat up to the 40s and 50s when the sky finally clears out.

The wind kicks up a bit before sunrise tomorrow as a frontal boundary arrives but we’ll see more sunshine allowing for slightly warmer temperatures later on.
Saturday is looking pretty nice as we can expect highs in the 60s and 70s, and Sunday continues the warm-up, but with stronger winds.

Our next big cool-down happens Tuesday with howling winds and a few morning snow showers.

Stay warm and have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

