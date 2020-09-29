Good Tuesday morning folks. It’s been a chilly and frosty morning for some but the rest of the day will be pretty nice with mild winds and temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s with nothing but sunshine above.
Wednesday, we don’t start out quite so cold and we’ll actually get back to the mid and upper 80s for tomorrow afternoon.
Thursday, a cold front drops highs down to the 70s, and we’ll go back and forth like this going into and through the weekend, all the while, staying dry.
Stay warm this morning and have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A chilly morning and nice afternoon in late September
Amarillo69°F Clear Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 16 mph W
- Humidity
- 21%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 21 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 17 mph W
- Humidity
- 21%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph W
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 18 mph W
- Humidity
- 26%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 16 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 22%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 17 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 20%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
