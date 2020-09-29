A chilly morning and nice afternoon in late September

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
16 mph W
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
21 mph WSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
17 mph W
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
18 mph W
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
16 mph WNW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
17 mph WNW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Good Tuesday morning folks. It’s been a chilly and frosty morning for some but the rest of the day will be pretty nice with mild winds and temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s with nothing but sunshine above.

Wednesday, we don’t start out quite so cold and we’ll actually get back to the mid and upper 80s for tomorrow afternoon.

Thursday, a cold front drops highs down to the 70s, and we’ll go back and forth like this going into and through the weekend, all the while, staying dry.

Stay warm this morning and have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss