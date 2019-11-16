A chilly end to the weekend

Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing late. Low around 35F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Mostly cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low 36F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Hello!

After a sunny and pleasant Saturday afternoon, we’re going to see a cold front move through the region overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off chilly with a few scattered clouds, followed by a cool and sunny afternoon. Highs will be topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s across the region which is just slightly below normal.

Looking forward to the week ahead we see more sunshine through to Wednesday afternoon followed by a second cold front that might lead to some showers and thunderstorms overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy