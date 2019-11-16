A chilly end to the weekend

Hello!
After a sunny and pleasant Saturday afternoon, we’re going to see a cold front move through the region overnight into Sunday morning.
Sunday will start off chilly with a few scattered clouds, followed by a cool and sunny afternoon. Highs will be topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s across the region which is just slightly below normal.
Looking forward to the week ahead we see more sunshine through to Wednesday afternoon followed by a second cold front that might lead to some showers and thunderstorms overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning.
Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Britney Trumpy