A chilly end to the weekend

Weather Leader
Clear

Amarillo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
17 mph S
24%
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
23 mph NNW
0%
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
7 mph S
25%
Sunset

Tonight

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low 36F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
36°F Wind increasing. Partly cloudy. Low 36F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
24 mph NNE
0%
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
13 mph SW
24%
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
38°F Mostly cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
22 mph NNW
0%
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
3 mph ENE
14%
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing late. Low around 35F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing late. Low around 35F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
24 mph N
10%
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
13 mph SW
18%
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
38°F Cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
21 mph WNW
10%
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
17 mph S
29%
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
39°F Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
20 mph E
0%
Waning Gibbous

Hello!

After a sunny and pleasant Saturday afternoon, we’re going to see a cold front move through the region overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will start off chilly with a few scattered clouds, followed by a cool and sunny afternoon. Highs will be topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s across the region which is just slightly below normal.

Looking forward to the week ahead we see more sunshine through to Wednesday afternoon followed by a second cold front that might lead to some showers and thunderstorms overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

