A calmer start to December

Good Sunday morning folks and welcome to December! This morning starts off seasonally cold, with lows in the teens and 20s but thankfully the wind stays pretty mild all day. We’ll heat up to the upper 40s to mid 50s, so it’ll be a typical December afternoon.

Tomorrow, temperatures improve to the mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky and we’ll keep similar conditions through the middle of the week.

Thursday, a weak upper-level system tries to bring a little moisture our way, in the form of sprinkles or light rain as the wind gets breezy and we cool down a few degrees.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin