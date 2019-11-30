A calmer night ahead

Clear

Amarillo

45°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
18 mph W
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 24F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
24°F Clear. Windy this evening. Low 24F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
20 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Howdy folks and good Saturday evening to you. Today’s wind gusts have been up around 60 mph but tonight brings much calmer conditions as we cool off to the 30s after sunset. Sunday morning starts off seasonally cold, with lows in the teens and 20s but thankfully the wind stays pretty mild all day. We’ll heat up to the upper 40s to mid 50s, so it’ll be a typical December afternoon.

Monday, temperatures improve to the mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky and we’ll keep similar conditions through the middle of the week.

Thursday, a weak upper-level system tries to bring a little moisture our way, in the form of sprinkles or light rain as the wind gets breezy and we cool down a few degrees.

Have a lovely night!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

