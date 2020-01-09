A calmer and above-average day, before winter weather

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clear

Amarillo

45°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
17 mph WSW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

30°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

29°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

25°F Clear Feels like 16°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Perryton

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pampa

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Mainly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello folks and good Thursday morning. We’re continuing the warmer-than-average weather today, just without yesterday’s strong winds. With high-level clouds above, temperatures rise from the 20s and 30s to the 50s and 60s after 2 pm as the wind comes from the southwest.

Tomorrow gets much colder and more cloudy as the next cold front moves in, cranking the wind back up to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. A mixture of rain and snow arrives in the latter half of the day with snow taking over by the evening before clearing out Saturday morning. Friday’s afternoon temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. We’re looking for areas along I-40 and north to get up to an inch of snow, while a few spots to the north could see 2 inches altogether. Use extra caution if driving tomorrow evening and overnight as visibility could be reduced with the blustery winds.

Saturday brings back sunshine and average highs and then we’ll get on a warming trend going into this next week.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss