A calmer and above-average day, before winter weather

Hello folks and good Thursday morning. We’re continuing the warmer-than-average weather today, just without yesterday’s strong winds. With high-level clouds above, temperatures rise from the 20s and 30s to the 50s and 60s after 2 pm as the wind comes from the southwest.



Tomorrow gets much colder and more cloudy as the next cold front moves in, cranking the wind back up to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. A mixture of rain and snow arrives in the latter half of the day with snow taking over by the evening before clearing out Saturday morning. Friday’s afternoon temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. We’re looking for areas along I-40 and north to get up to an inch of snow, while a few spots to the north could see 2 inches altogether. Use extra caution if driving tomorrow evening and overnight as visibility could be reduced with the blustery winds.



Saturday brings back sunshine and average highs and then we’ll get on a warming trend going into this next week.



Enjoy your Thursday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin