A brief warm-up before our next cool-down

Hello folks and good Monday morning to you. We’re starting off with some patchy fog for our eastern counties behind the latest front, where visibility will drop to less than a mile. Drive slower if you have to deal with any fog. We’ll look for a sunny sky after 9 am as warmer air takes over, allowing for highs in the 90s, while our northern counties will still be behind the front and only reach the 80s.



Temperatures cool down for tomorrow, only reaching the 70s with mild winds in the afternoon.



Wednesday gets a bit warmer and Thursday continues that trend, only bringing in thunderstorms for the latter part of the day.



Stay cool out there!



Meteorologist Chris Martin