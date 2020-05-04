A brief warm-up before our next cool-down

Clear

Amarillo

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph.
48°F Windy with clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph.
Wind
25 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dumas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 46F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph.
46°F Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 46F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
23 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Hereford

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Dalhart

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph.
47°F Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph.
Wind
27 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Perryton

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 47F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
47°F Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 47F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Pampa

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
23 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Hello folks and good Monday morning to you. We’re starting off with some patchy fog for our eastern counties behind the latest front, where visibility will drop to less than a mile. Drive slower if you have to deal with any fog. We’ll look for a sunny sky after 9 am as warmer air takes over, allowing for highs in the 90s, while our northern counties will still be behind the front and only reach the 80s.

Temperatures cool down for tomorrow, only reaching the 70s with mild winds in the afternoon.

Wednesday gets a bit warmer and Thursday continues that trend, only bringing in thunderstorms for the latter part of the day.

Stay cool out there!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

