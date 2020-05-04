Hello folks and good Monday morning to you. We’re starting off with some patchy fog for our eastern counties behind the latest front, where visibility will drop to less than a mile. Drive slower if you have to deal with any fog. We’ll look for a sunny sky after 9 am as warmer air takes over, allowing for highs in the 90s, while our northern counties will still be behind the front and only reach the 80s.
Temperatures cool down for tomorrow, only reaching the 70s with mild winds in the afternoon.
Wednesday gets a bit warmer and Thursday continues that trend, only bringing in thunderstorms for the latter part of the day.
Stay cool out there!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A brief warm-up before our next cool-down
Amarillo63°F Clear Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Windy with clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph.
- Wind
- 25 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dumas63°F Clear Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 46F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 23 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Hereford62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Dalhart64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph.
- Wind
- 27 mph NE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Perryton66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 47F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 20 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pampa67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
- Wind
- 23 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
