A bitterly cold start to Friday before sunshine comes back

Hello friends and good Friday morning to you. The weather turned pretty nasty this morning with strong, cold winds but conditions will improve as we get to the afternoon. The clouds slowly clear out and we’ll see sunshine while the wind backs off quite a bit. Look for daytime highs in the 50s.



Tonight, another hard freeze is in store, so bring in your pets, cover or bring in your plants, and if your house is not very well insulated, let your faucets drip. Saturday is looking partly cloudy as temperatures rise to the 50s and low 60s.



Sunday kicks us back up to levels we got used to this week, with readings in the 70s and 80s again and Monday keeps that trend going, with a few storms possible to the southeast.



Stay warm and have a great weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin