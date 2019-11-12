A bitterly cold start, thawing afternoon

Clear

Amarillo

11°F Clear Feels like 0°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
30°F A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dumas

8°F Clear Feels like -2°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
30°F A clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Hereford

13°F Clear Feels like 5°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Dalhart

8°F Clear Feels like -3°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
28°F Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Perryton

4°F Clear Feels like 4°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
28°F A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Pampa

9°F Clear Feels like 9°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
31°F A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Hello folks and good Tuesday morning to you. The wind may have died down but the Arctic air is still in place. You’ll step outside to wind chill values from the single digits down to several degrees below zero, so bundle up with extra layers, cover your extremities and the top of your head. Don’t let your pets stay outdoors for very long. Let your faucets drip if your house isn’t very well insulated. We’ll slowly thaw out today under a sunny sky with temperatures eventually reaching the upper 40s and low 50s but that won’t be until at least 3 pm, with a breeze from the southwest.

Thankfully, Wednesday won’t start so cold, just somewhat below freezing, and then the 60s and low 70s come around again for the afternoon. Another cool-down is in store for Thursday, but a dry one, and we’ll only drop to highs in the 50s before warmer weather ramps up going into the weekend.

Keep warm and have a great day.

Meteorologist Chris Martin

