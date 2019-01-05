A Beautiful End to the Weekend...

AMARILLO, TX - Good Evening!

After a beautiful Saturday afternoon we're going to see a mild but chilly Saturday night. Lows will dorp down into the 30s and 40s with increasing clouds throughout the night.

Sunday morning will start off with scattered clouds that will linger throughout the afternoon. The afternoon will be absolutely stunning, although windy, with temperatures in the upper 60s pushing 70, well above normal for this time of year.

Beautiful conditions stick around to start off the work week followed by a cold front late Monday into Tuesday. This will cool temperatures back down into the 50s which is much more typical for this time of year.

Thank you for logging on and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy