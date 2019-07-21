Much nicer week ahead

Good Sunday evening folks. Well, the frontal boundary is splitting the area, but some of us still got pretty hot, just not as bad as yesterday. We’ll see showers mainly across our western counties tonight, though we could get a little rain over Amarillo before sunrise tomorrow. Thankfully, the front moves all the way south for Monday, allowing for lows in the 60s and afternoon temperatures reaching the 70s and 80s with breezy northeast winds.

The nice weather comes back for Tuesday, though the chance for rain drops off. We’ll get back to the low 90s by Thursday but won’t get much hotter than that going into next weekend.

Enjoy your day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

