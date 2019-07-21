Good Sunday evening folks. Well, the frontal boundary is splitting the area, but some of us still got pretty hot, just not as bad as yesterday. We’ll see showers mainly across our western counties tonight, though we could get a little rain over Amarillo before sunrise tomorrow. Thankfully, the front moves all the way south for Monday, allowing for lows in the 60s and afternoon temperatures reaching the 70s and 80s with breezy northeast winds.
The nice weather comes back for Tuesday, though the chance for rain drops off. We’ll get back to the low 90s by Thursday but won’t get much hotter than that going into next weekend.
Enjoy your day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Much nicer week ahead
Amarillo97°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 95°
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 15 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dumas89°F Fair Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 15 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Hereford96°F Fair Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 17 mph NNE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dalhart92°F Fair Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 12 mph E
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 16 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Perryton91°F Fair Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 14 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Pampa92°F Fair Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Partly Cloudy
- Wind
- 14 mph NE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Good Sunday evening folks. Well, the frontal boundary is splitting the area, but some of us still got pretty hot, just not as bad as yesterday. We’ll see showers mainly across our western counties tonight, though we could get a little rain over Amarillo before sunrise tomorrow. Thankfully, the front moves all the way south for Monday, allowing for lows in the 60s and afternoon temperatures reaching the 70s and 80s with breezy northeast winds.