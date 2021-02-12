WT plans remote classes, work schedule due to incoming winter weather

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced it will hold classes remotely and non-essential employees will work from home Feb. 15 and 16.

University President Dr. Walter Wendler announced the plan Friday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to bring several inches of snow and subzero temperatures over the weekend and into Monday.

“We have had experience through the impacts of COVID-19,” Wendler said in his announcement. “This decision should allow for a safe and clear path through a few days of troubling weather.”

WT said essential personnel, including SSC facilities workers, Aramark food services workers, and the University Police Department, will report to campus as usual.

All other operations will be conducted remotely, WT said. If a particular course cannot be delivered in that manner, the material will be made up at the instructor’s discretion.

