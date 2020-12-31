Winter weather to end 2020

Hello friends and welcome to the last day of the year! It’s a frigid and frosty morning here on the High Plains and you’ll want to bundle up before heading out. Much like yesterday, we’ll stay pretty cold, with highs in the upper 30s and 40s. Our northern counties will be the warmest with the most sunshine while clouds cover the south. The system that brought the last round of precipitation is coming back to us, hitting the eastern Texas Panhandle this evening with a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet, but mainly snow. That precipitation will begin after 6 pm and continue through sunrise on New Year’s Day. We may have a dusting here in Amarillo after it’s over, but we’ll likely see between 1 and 3 inches of snow falling from Canadian down to Childress and over to Pampa and Tulia. A few spots may see higher amounts.



We’ll drop to lows in the teens and 20s tomorrow morning so slow down on your commute. Temperatures only get back to the 30s and 40s for Friday afternoon, with lingering clouds and breezy winds.



We’ll see more sunshine for the first weekend of 2021 as temperatures get above average, reaching the 50s and 60s going into next week.



Happy New Year and stay safe and warm!



Meteorologist Chris Martin