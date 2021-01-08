Winter weather this weekend

Hello folks and welcome to Friday. Today is starting out with high level clouds to the west and freezing fog to the east which continues to move over the area. Be mindful of occasional slick spots on roads, especially on overpasses and bridges which can be iced over by the fog. Also, bundle up for wind chills in the teens. We’ll look for calm winds again as temperatures reach the 40s this afternoon while the clouds clear away quite a bit.



Tonight, clouds and fog return but Saturday evening will be marked by light rain ahead of snow showers that move in after a slightly cooler afternoon. Snow continues over much of our viewing area until around noon or after on Sunday. Highs only reach the 30s then as we are looking for 2 to 4 inches of snow to fall here in town, while we’ll see less to the east and more to the west. A few spots in New Mexico or the far southwest Texas Panhandle could get closer to 8 inches for the event. Be very cautious when driving this weekend and Monday morning.



Temperatures improve next week, with the 40s on Monday to the 50s and 60s from Tuesday on.



Stay warm and safe this weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin