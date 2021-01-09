Winter weather returning tonight

Howdy folks and good evening to you. Snow is under way here on the High Plains, coming in from the northwest. After a cloudy day with highs in the 30s, temperatures are dropping to the 20s with snow increasing in coverage tonight. If you have to drive tonight or tomorrow morning, drive to the conditions and slow down when driving on snow. Visibility may be reduced as well. The heaviest snow looks to hit the southwest Texas Panhandle and eastern New Mexico, with 4 to 8 inches possible through noon tomorrow. Here in town, we can expect 2 to 4 inches of snow, with 1 to 2 possible for our northeastern counties. Snow comes to an end after 2 pm Sunday while the South Plains may see it linger. Continue dressing for the cold tomorrow as we only heat up to the 30s.



Slick roads can be expected again Monday morning with lows in the teens, and single digit wind chills. Sunshine comes back that afternoon with somewhat warmer weather as we start melting snow.



A warming trend takes over as we get back to above average highs in the 50s and even 60s. Our next cold front doesn’t come until Friday, and as of right now, it looks to be dry.



Be cautious when driving and stay warm!



Meteorologist Chris Martin