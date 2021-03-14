Good morning folks. After the wild severe weather yesterday, we’re starting off colder with lows the 20s and 30s. It’s breezy and the wind will strengthen this afternoon as we heat up to the seasonal 50s and 60s but no severe weather is headed to us. There may be a few pockets of light rain over our northern counties before the upper-level low moves away but that’s about it.
We’ll continue on a warming trend through Tuesday with blustery winds as the biggest issue and then get a round of morning rain with some light snow on Wednesday before afternoon highs in the 40s and 50s.
Have a wonderful day.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Windy but calmer and nicer weather ahead
