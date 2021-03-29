Windy and warmer, dry and dusty conditions on the way

Today will see a little bit of a setback, as a weak cold front moves south through the Panhandles. Brisk north winds of 15 to 30 mph, will add a coolness to the air, even though temperatures warm into the 50’s and low 60’s this afternoon. As the front drifts southward, there is an outside chance of a couple of thunderstorms developing across our central and southern counties. If the storms form, watch out for sudden gusty winds, lightning, and brief downpours. Any severe potential seems very low at this point. Also, there is a good chance that these thunderstorms will not even develop, as the atmosphere will be too dry, and capped with warm air aloft.

Moving on to tomorrow, the 60’s and low 70’s look to be commonplace, followed by breezy and warm days for Monday and Tuesday with highs around 80.