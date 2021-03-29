Hello folks and good morning to you. Today is looking to be warmer and more windy than yesterday with blowing dust likely this afternoon. We’re starting out pretty mild, with a breezy southwest wind and lows in the 40s and 50s but the wind gets more intense after 9 am and doesn’t die down until sunset. Avoid outdoor burning, as any grass fire that develops can spread very quickly. As we heat up to highs in the 70s and 80s, dusty conditions could occur.
We’ll cool down quite a bit tomorrow with the next cold front but precipitation is not likely. Tuesday will be breezy but not as bad as today, with day time temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s.
Wednesday’s winds will be even calmer but we’ll stay about as cool before a warming trend takes over the rest of the week.
Have a great day and stay out of the wind!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Windy and warmer, dry and dusty conditions on the way
