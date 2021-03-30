Windy and cooler conditions

Good morning folks. The warm weather from yesterday has left us and cooler winds are taking over thanks to a dry cold front. We are starting with some cloud cover but it will thin out as the day goes on. Temperatures have dropped to the 40s and 50s for the most part but we’ll only heat up to the 50s and 60s for the day time. That wind will pick up in intensity but it won’t be as bad as it was yesterday, and in fact, will be even weaker by the afternoon hours.



We’ll start tomorrow out cold with lows in the 20s and 30s but Wednesday looks to be pretty calm with similar highs to today.



Thursday brings us back to the nice 60s and 70s, right around average, with a bit of a breeze and sunny skies.



Good Friday keeps the warming trend going which continues into the rest of Easter weekend, eventually getting us to the 80s.



Enjoy your Tuesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin