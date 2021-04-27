Wildfire danger to the west, potential storms to the east

HOUSTON, Texas (CW39) -- Know your severe weather terminology today, you'll probably need it. Hopefully the image above clears it up. A WATCH means the ingredients are in place for something to develop, a WARNING means it's happening now and you should take action, or in the example above, time to eat!

Houston is in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. This means "scattered" severe storms are possible, and a few could be especially intense. Those severe storms will generally be short-lived and/or not widespread. Farther north and northeast, the level 3 zone indicates where severe storms will be "numerous". Those severe storms will generally be more persistent and/or widespread.