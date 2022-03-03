AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest Service, Potter County Fire and Rescue, and the National Parks Service are all responding to a grass fire in northern potter county.

The “Dalmatian Fire” is forcing evacuations of the fain gas plant south of Masterson on highway 287.

“It’s only been evacuated for the safety of people. No damage has been reported,” said Texas A&M Forest Service’s Juan Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said the weather conditions over the next few days will only intensify fire conditions.

“What we’re seeing is a is an upper front from weather conditions coming into Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma Panhandle with high winds, higher above normal temperatures, and low relative humidity,” said Rodriguez. “So with all that tied together, then we’re seeing elevated conditions for wildfire for Friday, all the way through Sunday.”

Governor Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare state resources for the conditions.

“The State of Texas is assisting our communities that face the potential for wildfires by coordinating with local partners and monitoring fire and weather conditions to ensure resources are readily available,” said Governor Abbott. “Due to the unpredictable nature of wildfires, I encourage Texans in these communities to heed all warnings from local emergency management officials as firefighters work swiftly to contain any resulting fires.”

About 175 firefighters, 35 fire engines, two large air tankers, and multiple other aircraft are all on standby to assist local fire teams in the area’s facing the threat over the next two days.