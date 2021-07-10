Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning everyone,

This morning, we will have some partial cloud cover with lows in the mid to upper 60’s across the viewing area. During the morning and into the early afternoon hours, expect clear and sunny conditions. However, as we make our away into the evening and overnight hours, thunderstorms will be possible and the best chances for rain will be across the eastern and southern parts of the Texas Panhandle. If any storms do become severe, large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats for your Saturday. We could also see some heavy rainfall as well.

As we make our way into the end of the weekend, for your Sunday, we will have a cooler afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s. A few isolated storm chances will also play a factor as we make it into the evening hours. We will also have cooler winds coming in from the northeast at about 5 to 10 mph. 

