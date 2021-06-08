Weather – heat wave extends far beyond Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) – We’re feeling the heat in Texas this week with most of the state seeing highs in the 90s and 100s. Locally in Houston, the normal high this time of year is 92, which is about what we’ll see for the rest of the week. But, the humidity will make it feel more like 100 each day.

A large area of high pressure is responsible for bringing the heat, and it is spread out over much of the U.S., too. 90s in the north central part of the country are 15-20 degrees above their averages.

This high pressure is the same thing keeping rain out of our forecast for the rest of the week.