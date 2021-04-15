WATCH: KAMR Local 4 Severe Weather Special ‘Threatening Sky’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch our severe weather special ‘Threatening Sky’, and learn ways to stay safe during severe weather.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Ghislaine Maxwell wants trial delay, blames prosecutors
- In a jam-packed shelter for the expelled, Mexican families and Central Americans cling to hope
- San Antonio airport locked down after active shooter situation
- Video: 13-year-old Adam Toledo appears to drop gun, raise hands before Chicago officer fatally shoots him
- FEMA’s funeral program overwhelmed by 1 million calls on first day