WATCH: KAMR Local 4 Severe Weather Special ‘Threatening Sky’

Rain chances look to continue area wide from today through late tomorrow morning with occasional rumbles of thunder. No severe weather is expected, and any rainfall amounts will be light to moderate. In fact, the moisture quality would suggest only pockets of drizzle and light showers. With the expected cloud cover and humidity – temperatures will stay chilly with highs moderating only into a range from the 40’s to low 50’s for today, tomorrow, and Saturday.

Sunday looks to turn partly sunny and slightly milder with highs around 60, while Monday could warm into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Cooler weather may return on Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of rain.