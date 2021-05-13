Warming up a bit before the next round of May storms

Howdy folks and good morning to you. The day has begun with clouds over us again but we’ll look for more sunshine in the afternoon all the while feeling pretty mild winds from the south. Temperatures top out in the 70s, making for a pretty great day to get outside. Thanks to a minor disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere, a few stray thunderstorms will be possible, coming in from the northwest close to sunset and after. We could get some heavy downpours but severe weather is not expected.



We’ll get above average tomorrow with highs in the low 80s and more storms are possible in the evening hours. Those cells will have a better chance at hail and strong downburst winds.



This pattern of evening storms continues for the weekend as we keep heating up to the 80s and even a few 90s.



Temperatures cool off to the 70s early next week while rain chances continue to come back.



Enjoy your Thursday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin