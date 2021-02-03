Howdy folks and good morning to you. It’s another chilly start to the day as temperatures have fallen off to the 30s and 40s but the wind is mild. Jackets or sweaters will come in handy as you’re heading out but again this afternoon is going to be nice, with unseasonably warm conditions and breezy winds. The wind comes in from the west today at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.
A cold front comes in tomorrow that brings us back down to highs in the 40s but the winds get even more intense. We may see a few flurries in our northern counties as the front arrives, but that looks to be it, as we won’t have much moisture with this system.
Friday and Saturday are looking pretty nice with highs getting back to the 50s.
Have a wonderful Wednesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
Warmer winds ahead of the next cold front
Howdy folks and good morning to you. It’s another chilly start to the day as temperatures have fallen off to the 30s and 40s but the wind is mild. Jackets or sweaters will come in handy as you’re heading out but again this afternoon is going to be nice, with unseasonably warm conditions and breezy winds. The wind comes in from the west today at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.