Warmer weather to start March

Good morning folks. We’re starting off quite cold outdoors with wind chills in the single digits and teens so make sure to dress warmly, but be able to shed layers after 12 pm. With winds from the southwest, we’ll heat up to highs in the pleasant 60s and 70s, about 10 degrees above average for March. The wind will be more breezy than yesterday but not bad.



Wednesday tacks on more warmth but the wind weakens making for even nicer conditions.

Ready for some moisture? Well Thursday brings a round of afternoon thunderstorms along the dryline as we keep with the 60s and 70s for highs. As of right now, that chance for rain doesn’t include much of a chance for severe weather but stay tuned.



Friday gets pretty windy as some colder air arrives and the rain heads out, but that front only brings us down to near average temperatures before a beautiful weekend.



Enjoy your Tuesday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin