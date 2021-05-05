Warmer weather and a few more chances for rain this week

Howdy everyone and good morning. It’s a pretty mild start to the day, but we have seen some showers move over the Oklahoma Panhandle from a disturbance coming in from Colorado. This rain will dissipate as we get past sunrise. You may want an extra layer before heading out but we’ll look for a pretty nice afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s with breezy winds. We’ll have enough energy in the afternoon for a few thunderstorms to pop up in the eastern Texas Panhandle though severe weather is not likely.



Thursday’s winds won’t be as strong but we will be about as warm and more sunny.



We’ll heat up to the 90s on Friday with blustery conditions but also have a round of storms in the evening hours.



Saturday looks to be drier but keeps the heat around, and then we’ll cool off to the 70s for Mother’s Day.



Have a wonderful day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin