Warmer, drier, and more windy afternoon ahead

Hello folks and good morning to you. The latest warming trend concludes today before temperatures cool down a bit tomorrow. We’re starting with some clouds overhead and a humid breeze with winds from the south but they’ll shift to come from the southwest after sunrise, bringing in much drier air. This afternoon will be quite blustery as the sky clears out and we heat up to the 80s and low 90s with high wildfire danger in place. Avoid outdoor burning and stay up to date on grass fires in the area here on myhighplains.com.

The next cold front hits tonight and Wednesday will be much cooler, as well as a bit less windy but no rain is going to come with that boundary. Tomorrow, we’ll only heat up to the low 70s.

Nicer weather is ahead for Thursday as the wind calms down considerably and we’ll keep with highs in the 70s going into the weekend.

Stay out of the wind if you can!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

