Warm, sunny and breezy weekend followed by rain chances Sun. night

Happy Friday folks!

We are going to be settling into a quiet forecast as rain chances have decreased for today and into the weekend. However, isolated storms will be possible Sunday night for our counties in the southern Panhandle. For this afternoon, winds will begin to pickup gusting at times up to 25 mph. A low pressure system has stationed northwest of the panhandle with a trough line attached to it. This will push some cloud cover for today but still expecting it to be very minimal with lots of sunshine for today and Saturday. Temperatures will be on the warm side as we will see a stretch of 80’s for the next seven days.

Besides the warm weather, we are also tracking showers and thunderstorms for Monday afternoon. Then mostly sunny skies will come back into the forecast with some breezy days throughout our next work week.

Hope everyone has a great weekend.