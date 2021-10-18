Warm start to the week with breezy conditions

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our morning with temps in the 40s and 50, and under a mostly clear sky. We are seeing some cloud cover moving into the western part of the viewing area. For today cloud cover will continue to move into the Panhandle but exiting by the evening hours. Temps will rise into the 70s across the majority of the region. Breezy conditions will continue to be in place as gusts will be up to 25 mph at times in the Amarillo area.

Overall, fairly nice start to the week with temps still on the warm side for Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon a front will begin to move into the area. This will also for cooler temps and gusts up to 30 mph. We look to rebound by the end of the workweek.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas