Good morning, folks!

Another mild start to the morning with temps in the 30s and 40s. A front approaching the viewing area this morning will bring us some windy conditions as winds will increase behind it. Surface winds will be in the upper 20s with gusts up to 35 mph. By this afternoon temperatures will rise into the 50s and 60s with cooler air moving in. Saturday will be a much colder days with temp struggling to reach the 50s. By the late hours tonight, moisture will be lifted across portions of the Panhandle. Still not much accumulation expected with the greatest amount of snow potential to the N/NW. For central parts of the viewing area, a trace is still not out of the question which could create some slick road conditions overnight.

Overall, temp will rebound by Sunday with 60s. By the middle of the next workweek, we are still tracking a great potential of moisture for the state. More detail to come.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas