Pleasant conditions this Saturday across the Panhandle as temps increased into the upper 60s and mid 70s. Clear skies continue but cloud cover will increase by tomorrow morning. Winds will also pickup with a Fire Weather Warning going into effect at noon and expiring at 9 p.m. Temps will be high in the 70s to low 80s and humidity expected to be in the teens. When we factor those elements and gusts up to 45 mph, fire will be a huge concern across the entire region for Sunday.

By Monday, a low-pressure system will move across the area bringing us much needed moisture. Showers with embedded thunderstorms will be possible with a transition to mixed precipitation by Tuesday morning. Windy conditions will also continue for both those day.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas