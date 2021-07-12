Warm and sunny to start the work week

Good morning folks!

We are starting the work week with mostly clear skies across the Panhandle with temps in the 60s across the viewing area. Sunny conditions will continue throughout the day with warm temps as highs will be in the 80s and 90s. We also have some calm winds for today before we see some gusty winds for Tuesday through Thursday. Gusts will be up to 21 to 26 mph at times. For Tuesday, there is also sunny conditions in the forecast.

By Wednesday, rain chances return to the viewing area. As of right now Wednesday’s storms look to stay north and northwest. By Thursday things seem to shift down further down. There are a still a few days out from these days so we will iron those details as we get closer. Overall, as of right now rain chances are slight from Wednesday through Sunday for portions of the viewing area. Temps will stay around seasonal for the next seven days.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas