The rainy, snowy, and inclement weather from yesterday is giving way to sunshine and warmth today. This afternoon will see southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph, with temperatures moderating back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Tomorrow turns breezy, and might reach the low 70’s, while Saturday could be windy and cooler with a blend of upper 50’s and low 60’s. The 60’s look to be commonplace on Sunday, followed by a nice warm day for Monday with highs around 80.

On the precipitation side of the equation – no rain or snow is expected through Saturday. Sunday night into early Monday morning, however, could see a round of showers and embedded thunderstorms. At this juncture, no severe weather is anticipated, but as always, check back for updated forecasts.