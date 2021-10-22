Thunderstorms tonight and a cold front tomorrow

Good evening, Everyone!

It’s a very warm day today for us in Amarillo. Winds will be high out of the Southwest today around 20 mph. Temperatures are to remain in the high 80’s for the rest of the evening. A few thunderstorms could develop after 7 pm across our eastern two rows of counties of the Texas Panhandle. These storms will be few and far between, as they march northeast into Western Oklahoma by 10 pm or so. One or two of the thunderstorms that form could pulse strong to possibly marginally severe with sudden downburst winds of 40 to 60 mph, pockets of hail ranging from dimes to a couple of quarters, and brief heavy rainfall. The tornado threat tonight is very very low. Conditions are expected to cool down as we enter tomorrow. The high tomorrow will be around 78 degrees. The cold front makes its way to the viewing area bringing our temperatures down to the 70’s and low 80’s, but afterwards the temperatures will rise into the 80’s again on Tuesday.

Forecaster Christian O Rangel