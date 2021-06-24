Turning into a more active weather pattern after today

Good morning folks!

Starting our Thursday with very warm and mild temps across the Panhandle. Cloud cover will move in this morning but try to break apart some by this afternoon. Evening isolated storms not out of the question for today as we do have a marginal risk of severe weather across portions of the viewing area for today. It will be a hot afternoon with temps in the 100s and upper 90s as the high pressure continues to our west.

A cold front will move in late Friday, and this will turn us into a more active weather pattern for the following days. Showers and thunderstorms possible all the way into Wednesday of our seven day. This cold front will bring in a cold air mass that will help our temperatures drop back into the 80s and 70s for the weekend and into next week.

Have a great day everyone, stay hydrated.

Maria Pasillas

