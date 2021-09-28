Tropics roundup: Sam going strong, Atlantic remains active

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Hurricane Sam continues to exhibit impressive strength as a long-lasting major hurricane. In fact, it’s forecast to remain at major status for the rest of this week. Sam’s forecast cone veers just east of Bermuda. Assuming that happens, it will not impact land.

East of Sam, closer to Africa, a pair of disturbances show high potential to develop in the next few days.

Next name on the list: Victor. Last week Teresa briefly formed and then dissipated. That means we’ve had 19 named storms in the Atlantic this year. The 30-year average is 14 named storms.

Nothing is brewing anytime soon in the Gulf or Caribbean. However, the active part of hurricane season lasts through mid-October, with the season officially lasting through the end of November.