Tracking our next weather maker

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Live Tower Cameras

Map Center

Download Our Weather App

Good afternoon, folks!

A ridge continues to move out of the area this evening but temps still climbed into the 90s across the Panhandle. Temps will fall into the 50s and 60s for tomorrow. A change of patterns will settle in for this weekend. A front will begin to move into the area overnight. Winds will pickup and t-showers will be possible in the afternoon for Sunday. A general chance for t-storms from the SPC as scattered rain will in place in the afternoon.

We are still keeping a closer eye on the potential for severe weather on Tuesday. Another cold front will move into the region attached to a low pressure system. Storms look to favor our eastern counties. More detail as we get closer to Tuesday.

Have a great weekend.

Maria Pasillas

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss