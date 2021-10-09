Tracking our next weather maker

Good afternoon, folks!

A ridge continues to move out of the area this evening but temps still climbed into the 90s across the Panhandle. Temps will fall into the 50s and 60s for tomorrow. A change of patterns will settle in for this weekend. A front will begin to move into the area overnight. Winds will pickup and t-showers will be possible in the afternoon for Sunday. A general chance for t-storms from the SPC as scattered rain will in place in the afternoon.

We are still keeping a closer eye on the potential for severe weather on Tuesday. Another cold front will move into the region attached to a low pressure system. Storms look to favor our eastern counties. More detail as we get closer to Tuesday.

Have a great weekend.

Maria Pasillas