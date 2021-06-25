Tracking our next weather maker and our cool down

Good morning folks and happy Friday!

We made it to the weekend and for today we are tracking our next weather maker as cold front will move into the Panhandle today. This will bring us cooler temps by the weekend and a greater chance of seeing some scattered storms for today and into the next couple of days as well. There is a slight risk of severe weather for today with the main threat being large hail and damaging winds. For this afternoon, we still have one hot afternoon ahead of us but as mentioned a front will bring us cooler airmass into the region. Breezy and muggy conditions will take place today as well.

For the next seven days we are tracking scattered to isolated storms across the Texas Panhandle. Temperatures will stay well below average for this time of year throughout our next work week. Starting our July month on the cooler side of things.

Have a great weekend.