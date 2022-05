DICKENS COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the National Weather Service released information regarding a tornado in Dickens County, near the Cottle County line.

Officials said a tornado-producing storm was located in Dickens County around 5:54 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service initially said a spotter observed the tornado in Dickens County to the northwest and it was confirmed by radar.

