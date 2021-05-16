Thunderstorms to finish out the weekend

Good morning folks. Temperatures have fallen off to the 50s and low 60s with clouds lingering and another day of highs in the 80s will be seen before the next round of storms arrives after 5 pm with hail and straight-line wind threats. The tornado threat is still very low but not completely absent. Storms will form again out in New Mexico and move across the panhandles in the late evening.

We can expect somewhat cooler weather on Monday thanks to a frontal boundary. We’ll heat up to the 70s before a few isolated storms develop.

Tuesday keeps us cooler before afternoon precipitation, and our rain chances hang on for most of next week.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin