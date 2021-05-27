The severe storm threat continues before a cooler Memorial Day Weekend

Good morning folks. Most of last night’s storms have left the panhandles but we have had a few more develop up to the north, with heavy downpours and gusty winds. Those cells will move out around sunrise. A frontal boundary and dryline will still hang out in the area today, allowing for storms to develop after 4 pm and once more we are expecting large hail, strong downburst winds, and even a few tornadoes so stay alert for the afternoon and evening. If you haven’t already downloaded the KAMR Weather App, then go ahead and do so so that you can get weather warnings for your location. Be ready to head indoors and take shelter if a storm becomes strong and approaches you. We’ll heat up to highs in the 80s and 90s once more.

We can expect a few more storms tomorrow afternoon but over our southern counties mainly, as temperatures back off quite a bit. We’ll heat up to the 60s and 70s for Friday.

Rain chances drop off for Saturday but we’ll keep the clouds and cool weather around. We could see scattered rain showers Sunday and Memorial Day afternoons.

Have a great day and stay safe!

Meteorologist Chris Martin