The next round of winter weather

Hello folks and good morning to you. Another system is looking to bring us snow and wind as the day goes along. We’re starting out with lows in the 20s and low 30s as snow showers hit. The wind gets more intense as the day goes on and blowing snow could lead to lowered visibility, so be even more cautious on the roads. Also, be cautious of slick spots and take extra time on your commute. You’ll want to bundle up properly as well, with wind chills in the teens. We’ll see sunshine for our western counties this afternoon while the snow comes to an end in the east. Day time temperatures only reach the 20s and 30s with 1 to 2 inches of snow for many of us, while up to 5 is possible for the eastern Texas Panhandle.



Bitterly cold conditions will be in place Wednesday morning but with more sunshine, temperatures improve to near average later in the day.



Thursday and Friday keep the warming trend going before a dry cold front comes through Saturday.



Be safe if you have to travel in the snow!



Meteorologist Chris Martin