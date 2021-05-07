The next round of storms tonight before hotter weather into the weekend

Happy Friday everyone! The pretty much perfect May weather yesterday is over and brisk winds come back this afternoon, along with the chance at rain from thunderstorms. We’re starting off with lows in the mild 50s and under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures top out in the 80s and low 90s. An upper-level disturbance comes in from the west and will allow storm to pop up first in New Mexico after 2 pm and then across the panhandles for the rest of the day. These cells will be capable of large hail and strong downburst winds as well as heavy downpours. Thankfully the tornado threat is extremely low. All this activity will head out before midnight.



The hotter winds come back for Saturday as we reach the low 90s for more locations but then Mother’s Day we’ll cool off to the 70s for highs with winds out of the north.



Late Sunday night, we could see a few showers move in that continue into Monday morning. Next week, we’ll see highs in the 50s and 60s with lingering rain chances.



Have a wonderful weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin