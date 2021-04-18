The KAMR Local 4 Severe Weather Special ‘Threatening Sky’ re-airs tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “Threatening Sky” will re-air at the following times:
KCIT: 10:35 p.m. on Sunday, April 18th
KCPN 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 18th
Watch “Threatening Sky” presented by KAMR Local 4 Weather Team. Chief Meteorologist John Harris, and Meteorologists Chris Martin and Melissa Terrazas will show you ways to keep you and your family safe during severe weather.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Months after prominent attorney’s murder, El Paso police still seeking leads from public
- Early voting begins April 19 for Amarillo area elections, May 1 is election day, dates, times and locations listed
- Actor Felix Silla, known for his role as Cousin Itt on ‘The Addams Family,’ dies at 84
- “A pillar and stalwart.” Charlotte resident and oldest living American dies at 116
- Flyer: Not allowed on AA flight because my mask was see-through