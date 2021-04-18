The KAMR Local 4 Severe Weather Special ‘Threatening Sky’ re-airs tonight

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “Threatening Sky” will re-air at the following times:

KCIT: 10:35 p.m. on Sunday, April 18th

KCPN 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 18th

Watch “Threatening Sky” presented by KAMR Local 4 Weather Team. Chief Meteorologist John Harris, and Meteorologists Chris Martin and Melissa Terrazas will show you ways to keep you and your family safe during severe weather.

