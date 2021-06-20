The heat is on this Father’s Day

Good Sunday morning everyone and Happy Father’s Day!
This morning we will have lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s for some of our southern counties. We will have breezy to windy conditions by noon with winds tapering off during the afternoon hours. Fortunately, we will see mostly sunny skies today with highs reaching the triple digits. However, as the afternoon and evening hours progress, so do the chances of showers. Stormy weather conditions are possible as we end our Father’s Day weekend. These chances of rain will also roll into the beginning of our work week as well.