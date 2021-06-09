The heat is on, then a chance for storms this weekend

Good morning folk!

Temperatures will continue to rise today and tomorrow as we will see triple digit temps across portion of the viewing area this afternoon. Slightly muggy this morning but dew points will drop throughout the day, therefore humidity will not be as high as previous days. A ridge in West Texas will slowly move into the Panhandle and as it does so, we will see temps well above average for this time of year. A reminder that a heat advisory will be in effect this afternoon from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. If you are outside be sure to drink lots of water and try to take multiple breaks in the shade if possible.

A cold front will move in on Friday and temps will try to cool back down to around seasonal for the weekend. There is also a chance for some storms to develop Saturday, Sunday and Monday night. We will iron more details as we get closer to these days. For now, enjoy the sunshine but use precaution if outside for too long.

Have a great day.